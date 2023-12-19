Adviser Investments LLC Sells 4,304 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

