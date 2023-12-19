Adviser Investments LLC Sells 420 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684,182 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $137,567,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24,545.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after acquiring an additional 579,765 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after acquiring an additional 530,937 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $261.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.98. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $206.23 and a twelve month high of $261.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

