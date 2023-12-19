Adviser Investments LLC Sells 3,065 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,147 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE VZ opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

