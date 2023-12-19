Adviser Investments LLC Sells 2,747 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

