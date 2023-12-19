Adviser Investments LLC Sells 165,331 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 67.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,331 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

