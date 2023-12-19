Adviser Investments LLC Sells 147 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,944,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $728,869,000 after buying an additional 70,818 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $237.75 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

