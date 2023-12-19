Adviser Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock opened at $130.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.74. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $138.26.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1532 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.