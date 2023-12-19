Adviser Investments LLC Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ONEOK by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OKE opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average of $64.98. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

