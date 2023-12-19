Adviser Investments LLC Raises Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $117.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $126.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

