Adviser Investments LLC Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.32.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.