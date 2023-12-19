Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 617 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Stryker by 95,685.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,356 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.95.

Stryker Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $291.50 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $236.27 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

