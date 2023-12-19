Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 377 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,256,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,723,000 after buying an additional 83,563 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $210.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $213.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.19 and a 200-day moving average of $194.85.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

