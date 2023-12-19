Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 1,694 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,528 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $154.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

