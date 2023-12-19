Adviser Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,203 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 910,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.