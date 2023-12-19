Adviser Investments LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after buying an additional 144,018 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,040,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,591,000 after buying an additional 66,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,121,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $222.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.66. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $167.20 and a 12-month high of $223.40.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

