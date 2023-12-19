Adviser Investments LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $302.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $303.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.67. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

