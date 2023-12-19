Adviser Investments LLC Has $15.80 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.3% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 424,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in PepsiCo by 14.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $232.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.