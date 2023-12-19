Adviser Investments LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,322 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $182.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $182.84. The firm has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.68 and its 200 day moving average is $162.31.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

