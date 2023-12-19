Adviser Investments LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 900.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.4 %

MA stock opened at $424.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $336.43 and a 1-year high of $426.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.75.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,776 shares of company stock valued at $199,234,911 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

