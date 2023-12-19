Adviser Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,322 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $182.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.31. The company has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $182.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

