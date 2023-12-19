Adviser Investments LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883,859 shares during the period. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $784,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.16. The stock has a market cap of $169.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

