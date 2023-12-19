Adviser Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLF. Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.