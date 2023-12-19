Adviser Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $781,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $703.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $628.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $587.46. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $720.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

