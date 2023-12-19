Adviser Investments LLC Buys 267 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $376.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.75 and a 200-day moving average of $330.28. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $386.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

