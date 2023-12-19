Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $599.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $581.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a market cap of $272.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,203 shares of company stock worth $1,198,879 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.