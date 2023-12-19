Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

Shares of NYSE EFR opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

