Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 3,706 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.