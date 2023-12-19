ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Short Interest Down 8.8% in November

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,410,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 13,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ADT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $3,602,712,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 781.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,959,785 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,115 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 21,302,098 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $128,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,989 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, September 25th.

ADT Price Performance

NYSE ADT opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.87 and a beta of 1.63. ADT has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. ADT had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADT will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.03%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

