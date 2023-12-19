ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives $3.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADCT. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $110.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 145.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,121.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

