Acropolis Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 572 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 30,055 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $404.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $413.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

