Acropolis Investment Management LLC Takes $161,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

General Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

GE opened at $123.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.96 and a fifty-two week high of $123.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

