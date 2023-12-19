Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 2,620 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

