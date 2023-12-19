Acropolis Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,826 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $160.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.48 and its 200 day moving average is $143.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $164.21. The stock has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

