Acropolis Investment Management LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Entergy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

Entergy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ETR opened at $101.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.