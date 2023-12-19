Acropolis Investment Management LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Susquehanna reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.14.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $121.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average is $123.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

