Acropolis Investment Management LLC Invests $144,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $140.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.94. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $111.94 and a 12 month high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

