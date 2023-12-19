Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,844 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,678 shares of company stock worth $4,222,696 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.47. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

