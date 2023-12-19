Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 296 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

