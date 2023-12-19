Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the November 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Acreage Stock Performance

Shares of ACRHF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Acreage has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.

