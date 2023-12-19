Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Short Interest Update

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $341.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $346.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.83.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

