Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.970-12.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.4 billion-$67.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.5 billion. Accenture also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Accenture Stock Down 0.7 %

Accenture stock opened at $341.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.84 and its 200 day moving average is $315.83. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $346.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $338.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 28,480.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

