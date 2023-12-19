Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.970-12.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.4 billion-$67.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.5 billion. Accenture also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Accenture Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $341.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.84 and its 200-day moving average is $315.83. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $346.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $338.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,765,000 after buying an additional 704,657 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,819,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

