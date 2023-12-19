ABM Industries Incorporated Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.31. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

ABM opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.08. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at $16,334,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,000,702. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

