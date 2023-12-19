AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 65.4% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 29.1% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $270.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

