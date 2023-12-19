750 Shares in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Purchased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth about $87,191,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth about $81,252,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth about $51,291,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,030,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth about $21,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
NYSE:RTO opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
