734 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 1,414.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after buying an additional 3,615,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in KLA by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after buying an additional 715,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $205,999,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $576.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $593.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $518.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.07.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

