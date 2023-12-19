7,259 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,866 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USB opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.52.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

