607 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Purchased by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,177,000 after purchasing an additional 476,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $307.92 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $246.04 and a 12-month high of $364.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.