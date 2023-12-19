607 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Purchased by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,177,000 after purchasing an additional 476,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $307.92 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $246.04 and a 12-month high of $364.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.
VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile
The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Oil Services ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Fitness Stocks Ready to Rally in the New Year
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Apple may be a 4T company by next year, but is it a buy now?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- BEVs are out, hybrids are in; here’s where to invest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.