512 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $576.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $593.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

