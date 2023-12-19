47,555 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,555 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.3% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 147,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 22,808 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 460,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,774,000 after acquiring an additional 48,057 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 191.1% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

